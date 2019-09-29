Galiema Haron dies aged 93

The 93-year-old will be buried at the Mowbray Muslim cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Galiema Haron, the wife of anti-Apartheid activist Imam Haron, has died this morning, almost exactly 50 years since the cleric died while in detention.

The 93-year-old will be buried at the Mowbray Muslim cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

The news comes days after Imam Haron's gravesite at the same cemetery was declared a provincial heritage site.

The Al-Jamia Masjid in Claremont has also been declared a provincial heritage site.