Fuel price set to increase from Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced that the price of 95 octane petrol will increase by 18 cents per litre from Wednesday, 2 October. This brings the price of 95 octane to R16.21 c/l inland.

This is the eighth consecutive hike since the beginning of the year.

The increase was predicted by the Automobile Association on the back of oil strikes in Saudi Arabia.

The department said the price of 93 octane, however, dropped by 4 cents per litre.

Diesel and Illuminating paraffin will increase by 25 cents per litre.