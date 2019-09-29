Experts: Heart disease claims lives of 225 South Africans every day
Clinicians, however, highlight that up to 80% of heart diseases and strokes can be prevented.
CAPE TOWN - Medical experts say around 225 people in South Africa die as a result of heart diseases every single day.
Clinicians, however, highlight that up to 80% of heart diseases and strokes can be prevented.
As World Heart Day is commemorated around the globe today, doctors emphasise there are a number of steps people can take to reduce their chances of developing cardiovascular diseases.
Specialists say globally, about 17.9 million people die of cardiovascular diseases annually.
Of these, heart attack tops the list of specific cardiac deaths.
Chief executive of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa, professor Pamela Naidoo, said heart failure was another understated form of heart disease.
“Remember that your heart is part of your circulatory system, so the blood pumped has to oxygenate all parts of your body. If that’s not happening, it can lead to other organs being affected.”
Naidoo added factors such as an unhealthy diet and the consumption of excessive alcohol amongst others, increases people's risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
She also warned against exercising while having flu or not being fully recovered after having flu.
