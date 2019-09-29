Experts: Heart disease claims lives of 225 South Africans every day

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Experts: Heart disease claims lives of 225 South Africans every day

Clinicians, however, highlight that up to 80% of heart diseases and strokes can be prevented.

FILE: A general view of the new cardiac facilities at Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: @ClinixHealthSA/Twitter.
FILE: A general view of the new cardiac facilities at Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: @ClinixHealthSA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Medical experts say around 225 people in South Africa die as a result of heart diseases every single day.

Clinicians, however, highlight that up to 80% of heart diseases and strokes can be prevented.

As World Heart Day is commemorated around the globe today, doctors emphasise there are a number of steps people can take to reduce their chances of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Specialists say globally, about 17.9 million people die of cardiovascular diseases annually.

Of these, heart attack tops the list of specific cardiac deaths.

Chief executive of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa, professor Pamela Naidoo, said heart failure was another understated form of heart disease.

“Remember that your heart is part of your circulatory system, so the blood pumped has to oxygenate all parts of your body. If that’s not happening, it can lead to other organs being affected.”

Naidoo added factors such as an unhealthy diet and the consumption of excessive alcohol amongst others, increases people's risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

She also warned against exercising while having flu or not being fully recovered after having flu.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA