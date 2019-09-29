DA: Maimane must be held to account for car, housing
Party leader Mmusi Maimane has been accused of driving a rental vehicle sponsored by disgraced businessman Markus Jooste and paid for by Steinhoff ahead of the 2016 elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA says it needs to uphold the same culture of accountability in the party that it has towards the ANC.
The party's federal executive chair Mike Waters wants party leader Mmusi Maimane to clarify facts about his housing and a car.
The DA has denied this, saying the party returned the car when the company's financial scandals surfaced.
Earlier this month it emerged that Maimane declared a R4 million house in a parliamentary register - despite it not belonging to him.
Waters says these matters must be addressed.
“If we hold the ANC to that standard and President Ramapahosa and the president before him, Jacob Zuma, we have to have that same culture within our party. I am convinced that the majority of the members and people that serve on the MMC and federal executive believe in those values,” said Waters.
Maimane denied the allegations on social media on Sunday morning, describing them as a smear campaign.
“The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.
“I have always sought to build a South Africa for all. I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel,” he said in a post on Sunday morning.
The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 29, 2019
I have always sought to build a South Africa for All.
I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel.
