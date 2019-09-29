Codeta lays criminal complaint against City of CT over N2 Express Service

Codeta said the City had misled the public since May when the operating contract expired.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) has laid a criminal complaint against the City of Cape Town for alleged irregularities relating to the MyCiTi N2 Express Service.

Codeta said the City had misled the public since May when the operating contract expired. The service has been suspended since then and now the metro is advertising for an interim operator.

Codeta said they had fully complied with each condition as proposed for the resumption of the service.

The organisation’s lawyer Barnabas Xulu said they were committed to the resumption of the service for the benefit of commuters in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Xulu said they had raised concerns over irregularities in the system since 2017. He said Codeta cannot be blamed alone as the City had allowed the problems to continue.

The service came to a standstill in May, when the City and operators could not agree on the terms for a new contract.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town said the N2 Express Company shareholders failed to meet the deadline for the service to be reinstated on 28 September 2019.

“Given that the City now has to proceed with a supply chain management process to appoint an interim service provider, the N2 Express service will only start operating by December 2019, if all goes as planned,” the statement read.

The N2 Express Company includes Codeta, Route 6 Taxi Association and the Golden Arrow Bus Service.

The City said while Golden Arrow and Route 6 Taxi Association confirmed in a letter that they would resume the service, Codeta insisted on a new arrangement “at all costs”.

“The City cannot wait any longer for the shareholders to set aside their internal disagreements. Neither do we have the mandate to intervene in matters that are for the shareholders to resolve.”

It’s understood that about 3,000 people from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha relied on the N2 Express buses to travel to and from the Cape Town CBD.

“The commuters’ travelling costs have increased dramatically since the service was temporarily terminated on 31 May 2019.”