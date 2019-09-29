ANC NEC vows to improve service delivery

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

ANC NEC vows to improve service delivery

Secretary general Ace Magashule said it’s back to basics in the area of service delivery.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC national executive committee (NEC) concludes its meeting on the economy on Sunday, the governing party says it will crack the whip on service delivery.

The crux of Sunday's meeting was to look at specifics in a report by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on the economy and job creation.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule said this meeting wanted different outcomes.

“It’s back to basics - refuse removal, the issue of roads in the townships, the issues of electricity and water. The simple things that we have actually realised that we need to agitate our municipalities to do the right things.

“We were actually also talking about consequence management. If you don’t do what is expected of you, obviously there must be action,” said Magashule.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA