ANC NEC vows to improve service delivery

Secretary general Ace Magashule said it’s back to basics in the area of service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC national executive committee (NEC) concludes its meeting on the economy on Sunday, the governing party says it will crack the whip on service delivery.

The crux of Sunday's meeting was to look at specifics in a report by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on the economy and job creation.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule said this meeting wanted different outcomes.

“It’s back to basics - refuse removal, the issue of roads in the townships, the issues of electricity and water. The simple things that we have actually realised that we need to agitate our municipalities to do the right things.

“We were actually also talking about consequence management. If you don’t do what is expected of you, obviously there must be action,” said Magashule.