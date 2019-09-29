ANC NEC to conclude special meeting with talks on economy

Officials have been meeting in Boksburg since Friday and yesterday’s sitting concluded with the party admitting municipalities were under pressure to perform.

JOHANNESBURG - An ANC special NEC meeting will conclude today with discussions on the economy.

The party on Saturday said it was prepared to assist at a local government level to deliver quality services, admitting that the country’s municipalities are in distress.

Officials discussed a district developmental model, which seeks to address service delivery issues.

Officials will discuss the economy on Sunday. Secretary General Ace Magashule explained: “We will be discussing the economy and minister Tito Mboweni’s document. We’ve invited regional and provincial teams, as well as some experts.”