2 children among 4 dead in Sunday morning road accidents

CAPE TOWN - Two children have been killed in a crash on the N2 in the Southern Cape this morning.

The highway has been closed between Albertinia and Riversdale. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa told EWN that the head-on collision between a bakkie and a car was apparently caused by a tyre burst.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Jakes Gerwel and Klipfontein Road.

It’s alleged a motorist jumped a red light and collided with the car the man was travelling in during the early hours of this morning. A passenger has been seriously injured.

Another motorist died in a collision between a truck and car on the N1 near Laingsburg after 7am.

This comes one day after seven people were killed in two separate accidents in the Eastern Cape.

Four people lost their lives when the driver lost control of his vehicle travelling on the N9 between Willowmore and Aberdeen.

Authorities said three others died in an accident on the N2 outside of Grahamstown.

During a separate incident this week, seven people lost their lives in an accident involving numerous vehicles on the N1 outside Pretoria.

Authorities have raised concerns as the country prepares for National Transport Month.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said: “It’s unfortunate that lives continue to be lost, especially as we go into October, which is National Transport Month, where we encourage all road users to adhere to road rules at all times.”