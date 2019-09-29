2 children among 4 dead in Sunday morning road accidents
This comes one day after seven people were killed in two separate accidents in the Eastern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Two children have been killed in a crash on the N2 in the Southern Cape this morning.
The highway has been closed between Albertinia and Riversdale. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa told EWN that the head-on collision between a bakkie and a car was apparently caused by a tyre burst.
Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Jakes Gerwel and Klipfontein Road.
It’s alleged a motorist jumped a red light and collided with the car the man was travelling in during the early hours of this morning. A passenger has been seriously injured.
Another motorist died in a collision between a truck and car on the N1 near Laingsburg after 7am.
This comes one day after seven people were killed in two separate accidents in the Eastern Cape.
Four people lost their lives when the driver lost control of his vehicle travelling on the N9 between Willowmore and Aberdeen.
Authorities said three others died in an accident on the N2 outside of Grahamstown.
During a separate incident this week, seven people lost their lives in an accident involving numerous vehicles on the N1 outside Pretoria.
Authorities have raised concerns as the country prepares for National Transport Month.
Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said: “It’s unfortunate that lives continue to be lost, especially as we go into October, which is National Transport Month, where we encourage all road users to adhere to road rules at all times.”
Popular in Local
-
DA in Cape Town seeks to remove leader Grant Twigg
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 28 September 2019
-
Springbok coach wary of 'scary' giant-killers Japan
-
Codeta lays criminal complaint against City of CT over N2 Express Service
-
PowerBall results: Friday 27 September 2019
-
ANC NEC admits SA’s municipalities in distress
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.