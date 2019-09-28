WC govt readies for the holiday season

Soon holidaymakers will flock to Cape Town and the province for the festive season and summer holidays.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has recommitted itself to investing in the tourism sector ahead of the holiday season.

Soon holidaymakers will flock to Cape Town and the province for the festive season and summer holidays.

The Western Cape welcomes about 1,7 million foreign visitors every year and is frequently cited as among the world’s best holiday destinations.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said the Western Cape had a high return visitor rate of nearly 50%.

Maynier said government would continue to promote the Western Cape to both domestic and international travellers. He added government would also continue its work with other partners in the sector.