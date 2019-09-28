Tshwane motorists urged to adhere to road rules after fatal N1 crash

Huge tanker blast sparks fire injuring 18 in South Korea
An accident on the highway at Walmansthal involving two trucks and eight cars led to the deaths of seven people and injured two others.
JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has called on motorists to adhere to the rules of the road following the fatal crash on the N1 in the city.
Mokgalapa has sent his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died.
Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said: “Investigations are ongoing, but we can confirm that seven people were confirmed dead on the scene.”
