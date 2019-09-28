Springboks thrash Namibia 57-3 at Rugby World Cup

The Boks, the overwhelming favourites in this match, opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Bongi Mbonambi crashed over the line from a driving maul.

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks made light work of neighbours Namibia, beating them 57-3 at Toyota City Stadium in Japan on Saturday.

The Boks, the overwhelming favourites in this match, opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Bongi Mbonambi crashed over the line from a driving maul.

Another line out and maul led to the Boks’ second try, this time by Francois Louw in the 15th minute.

The Springboks dominated the scrums and set pieces from the start, and Namibia offered very little resistance.

Mbonambi scored his second try of the match after 19 minutes, followed by Makazola Mapimpi eight minutes later to leave the half-time score 24-3 to the Boks.

The Springbok procession to the Namibian tryline continued in the second half, when Lukhanyo Am scored the Boks fifth try.

Warrick Gelant finished off a series of impressive backline passes to score in the right-hand corner. At 36-3, there was no coming back for hapless Namibia.

Mapimpi grabbed his second try of the match minutes later to take the scoreline to 46-3.

Siya Kolisi, who came on as a replacement, brought up the Springbok 50 with a try of his own.

Schalk Brits, who just months ago thought his Springbok days were over, scored his sixth Test try in the 53rd minute.

Try as they might, the Namibians were no match for the Springboks who were too strong at the breakdown and too quick to get the ball out wide.

At 57-3, the Springboks were well in control and slowed the game down gradually to record their first win of the tournament.