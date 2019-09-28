View all in Latest
Public Order Police monitor Darling after violent protests

Violent demonstrations erupted on Friday after protesters took the streets demanding better housing and raised issues with regard to electricity tariffs.

FILE: A Public Order Police officer walks passed a pile of burning debris used as a roadblock during riots. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
CAPE TOWN - Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation in Darling along the West Coast.

Violent demonstrations erupted on Friday after protesters took the streets, demanding better housing and raised issues with regard to electricity tariffs.

Police say around 1,500 community members participated in the demonstrations that saw municipal offices, banks, a liquor shop and a pharmacy vandalised.

Roads were blocked, and tyres were set alight.

Timeline

