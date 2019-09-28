Prince Harry to meet Angolan president
Harry, his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa on Monday for their first overseas tour as a family.
JOHANNESBURG - Britain’s Prince Harry is due on Saturday to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, as the first week of his family’s southern Africa tour draws to a close.
Harry, his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa on Monday for their first overseas tour as a family, which has featured engagements including visits to poor townships and a meeting with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu.
View this post on Instagram
In Angola today The Duke of Sussex has sought to continue his mother’s legacy and highlight the ongoing threat of landmines, 22 years after The Princess of Wales did the same. The Duke joined @thehalotrust on an ex-artillery base near Dirico and as they worked to clear the area for the local community. The Duke also took time today to welcome the Luengue-Luiana National Park as the newest member of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy – Her Majesty’s (@theroyalfamily) campaign to protect forests and plant millions of trees across the globe. These forests in Angola will help protect an ancient elephant migration route, and hopefully encourage the animals back to the region. Angola, once home to over 200,000 elephants before the country's civil war, now has the potential to provide elephants with the largest home range remaining in Africa. Safe passages, or ‘elephant corridors’ will have to be created so they can return naturally, without danger to the communities or the lands themselves. The Duke has been involved in @queenscanopy projects in the UK, the Caribbean, New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, and Tonga, and firmly believes that protecting and planting trees is vital to look after the earth’s eco-system. #RoyalVisitAngola Video © SussexRoyal
But Harry has travelled alone to Angola, where he visited a landmine clearance project that featured in some of the most famous photographs of his late mother, Princess Diana.
On Saturday, he will meet Lourenco in the morning in the presidential palace, before visiting a hospital to see the work of a project spearheaded by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenco.
The project focuses on preventing the transmission of HIV/Aids from mothers to their babies in a country where high fertility, a young population and lack of awareness are driving infection rates up.
On Sunday the prince will move on to Malawi, again for his first official visit, though he has visited the country several times privately in the past.
View this post on Instagram
“It’s incredibly emotional to follow in the footsteps of my mother... If 20 years ago she hadn’t done what she did, this would still be a minefield. To see this as a thriving community is amazing.” – The Duke of Sussex Above, some words from The Duke of Sussex as he spoke candidly today about his experience retracing his mother’s visit to Angola in 1997. He was able to see firsthand more of the legacy she left on the world. Princess Diana brought global attention to the issue of landmines and helped change the future for this community in Huambo, and many more like it. This afternoon, 22 years later, The Duke was able to walk the same path, but now rather than walking amongst mines, he was able to walk among a bustling community with schools, colleges and small businesses. Earlier today The Duke joined @thehalotrust to once again highlight the issue of landmines that still threatens more than 60 million people worldwide. #RoyalVisitAngola Video © SussexRoyal
