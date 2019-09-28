PowerBall results: Friday 27 September 2019

EWN now brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you are a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 27 September 2019 are as follows.

PowerBall results: 14, 16, 18, 22, 39 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus results: 14, 30, 35, 40, 41 PB: 06

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.