Potsdam Road closed over 'stone-throwing,' protesters gather
The action has been linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.
CAPE TOWN - Potsdam Road has been closed due to reports of stone-throwing. The closure is in effect from Killarney Road to Malibongwe.
EWN has also been told protesters are gathering on the corner of Umarumba Road and Freedom Way in Milnerton.
This follows days of violent protests in Dunoon and Joe Slovo that have been linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.
A Dunoon ward councillor has warned the protests may continue until taxi associations and the City of Cape Town reach an agreement.
Lubabalo Makeleni said the Dunoon Taxi Association was fed up after their taxis were impounded.
“The taxis have been impounded over the past month and they were tolerant, but there were no results in their favour.”
Passing vehicles were stoned, a truck and two MyCiTi bus stations were set alight and roads were blocked with burning tyres.
Meanwhile, Joe Slovo Ward Councillor Mlulami Ngeyi said condemned the violence. “There are lots of our innocent people who go to work and they were hurt during protests. This is of great concern to us.”
Popular in Local
-
GALLERY: Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding
-
Waters: DA FedEx 'not made aware' of Maimane car donated by Markus Jooste
-
DA's Waters: Maimane must explain car, housing allegations
-
Fuel price set to increase from Wednesday
-
PowerBall results: Friday 27 September 2019
-
Attacks on Saudi oil facilities contributed to petrol price hike - dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.