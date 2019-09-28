View all in Latest
Go

Potsdam Road closed over 'stone-throwing,' protesters gather

The action has been linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
2 days ago

CAPE TOWN - Potsdam Road has been closed due to reports of stone-throwing. The closure is in effect from Killarney Road to Malibongwe.

EWN has also been told protesters are gathering on the corner of Umarumba Road and Freedom Way in Milnerton.

This follows days of violent protests in Dunoon and Joe Slovo that have been linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

A Dunoon ward councillor has warned the protests may continue until taxi associations and the City of Cape Town reach an agreement.

Lubabalo Makeleni said the Dunoon Taxi Association was fed up after their taxis were impounded.

“The taxis have been impounded over the past month and they were tolerant, but there were no results in their favour.”

Passing vehicles were stoned, a truck and two MyCiTi bus stations were set alight and roads were blocked with burning tyres.

Meanwhile, Joe Slovo Ward Councillor Mlulami Ngeyi said condemned the violence. “There are lots of our innocent people who go to work and they were hurt during protests. This is of great concern to us.”

Timeline

