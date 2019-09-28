Kenya's Chepngetich wins women's marathon world gold
The 23-year-old, who has run the third-fastest marathon of all time, came home in 2hrs 32minutes 43 seconds to give Kenya their fifth win in the event.
DOHA - Kenya's world number one Ruth Chepngetich confirmed her status with an impressive victory in the women's marathon to win the first title of the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who has run the third-fastest marathon of all time, came home in 2hrs 32minutes 43 seconds to give Kenya their fifth win in the event.
Defending champion Rose Chelimo of Bahrain took silver and Namibia's Commonwealth Games champion Helalia Johannes claimed bronze in a gruelling race due to the heat and humidity.
Popular in Africa
-
Prince Harry in footsteps of Diana to highlight Angola mine peril
-
UN rights envoy says Zimbabwe political, economic situation deteriorating
-
Mnangagwa gives go-ahead for Mugabe's body to be moved
-
Mugabe's body moved to rural home ahead of weekend burial
-
11 longest-serving African leaders
-
Grace asked to rest, not attend day 2 of viewing Mugabe's body
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.