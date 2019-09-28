Kenya's Chepngetich wins women's marathon world gold

The 23-year-old, who has run the third-fastest marathon of all time, came home in 2hrs 32minutes 43 seconds to give Kenya their fifth win in the event.

DOHA - Kenya's world number one Ruth Chepngetich confirmed her status with an impressive victory in the women's marathon to win the first title of the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday.

Defending champion Rose Chelimo of Bahrain took silver and Namibia's Commonwealth Games champion Helalia Johannes claimed bronze in a gruelling race due to the heat and humidity.