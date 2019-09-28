JMPD officers acquitted of killing journalist Godknows Nare

Nare died after a shoot-out in April 2017 in Florida, in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Three JMPD officers who were charged with the murder of journalist Godknows Nare have been acquitted.

Officers were responding to a car hijacking at the time of the incident. On Friday, the High Court in Johannesburg found that the officers were not guilty and acquitted them on all charges.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar said: “The shooting incident occurred in 2017. One hijacker was arrested and one escaped. The driver of the getaway car was a journalist. He was shot during the exchange of fire.”