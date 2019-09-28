Inquiry told CI members used private properties to loot secret service
Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, who is in the witness protection programme, testified at the state capture inquiry on Friday via an audio link.
JOHANNESBURG - A Crime Intelligence official has described how senior members within the unit used their private properties to loot the secret service account of funds by renting the properties back to the unit.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has ordered that no information or images be published which could reveal Naidoo’s new identity or location.
Naidoo recalled how he spilled the beans to Hawks investigators.
“There was a question put to me by the investigating team whether members of the Crime Intelligence had their premises rented by Crime Intelligence. I answered honestly and explained that the generals’ premises were being rented by CI.”
