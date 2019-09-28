'Doesn't get any bigger than playing England for RWC quarter-final - Ledesma
Saturday's success was badly-needed by the Pumas, whose campaign in Pool C -- the tournament's 'group of death' because it features three major sides -- started with an agonising 23-21 loss to fellow heavyweights France.
HIGASHIOSAKA - Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said it "doesn't get any bigger" than playing England for a place the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after his side revived their bid to reach the knockout phase with a 28-12 win over Tonga.
Saturday's success was badly-needed by the Pumas, whose campaign in Pool C -- the tournament's 'group of death' because it features three major sides -- started with an agonising 23-21 loss to fellow heavyweights France.
Against Tonga, however, the Pumas grabbed a four-try bonus-point as early as the 26th minute, with hooker Julian Montoya scoring a hat-trick.
But they are set to face a sterner test against England, who are unbeaten at this World Cup after comfortable wins over Tonga (35-3) and the United States (45-7).
England, who've won their last nine Tests against the Pumas, are one of the favourites for the title, with Ledesma in no doubt of the task that will confront Argentina when they face Eddie Jones's side in Tokyo on October 5.
"Obviously England came over here to win the World Cup. That's what Eddie has been talking about for the past four years and they have been performing," said Ledesma.
"The first two years they almost didn't lose," he added when referring to England's run of 17 successive wins following Jones's appointment as coach after their first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 World Cup.
"They look pretty sharp."
The former Argentina hooker added: "Having a game against England to qualify for the quarter-finals doesn't get any bigger."
Argentina, 2007 and 2015 semi-finalists, led 28-7 at half-time only for Tonga to rally after the break in a match where the Pumas missed a concerning 29 tackles.
It was a mirror image of their display against France, where the Pumas had been 17 points behind, but rallied in the second half only to lose to Camille Lopez's drop goal.
Ledesma knows a 'game of two halves' is unlikely to beat England but he was at a loss to explain his side's latest see-saw display.
"My answer is the same as it was last week," he said.
"If I knew the reason this wouldn't have happened again.
"In the match against France it was the first half, in this match, it was the second half. This time we made substitutions but there were still lots of chances we couldn't finish off.
"I will talk deeply about it with the players but I think we are in a vicious cycle," he added.
Popular in Sport
-
Hosts Japan stun Ireland 19-12 at Rugby World Cup
-
SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test
-
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
-
All Blacks warn no let up against minnows Canada, Namibia
-
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?
-
No limits: South Africa set to pile on points against Namibia in Rugby World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.