Dept: General Education Certificate for grade 9 not a school-leaving certificate
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced plans are afoot to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has clarified that its proposed General Education Certificate (GEC) for grade nine pupils did not mean the end of their education.
This comes after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that plans are afoot to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling. The minister said this would reduce the rate of failure, repetition and drop-outs.
The department issued a statement and said the plan aimed to send more learners into technical education.
"Under the technical vocational stream, there was a target of 10,000 artisans per year. The department has also introduced new subjects - technical mathematics and technical science - which could be referred to as applied mathematics and applied science. These were relevant in supporting areas of specialisation and schools that offer these subject were currently being unveiled in different parts of the country with the majority of them presently launched in Gauteng," the statement read.
Education expert Mary Metcalfe on Friday said the department's proposal should be commended.
"If one looks at it within the context of the department’s commitment to creating more vocational matric subjects which are already on the cards, it’s an entry point to that, not a closure."
