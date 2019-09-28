View all in Latest
Day 2: ANC NEC special meeting continues in Boksburg

Day two of the ANC’s special meeting will wrap up its discussion on municipalities.

A view of an ANC meeting room. Picture: EWN
A view of an ANC meeting room. Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A special African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting will continue in Boksburg this morning.

Day two of the ANC’s special meeting will wrap up its discussion on municipalities.

Sunday’s meeting will kick off with discussions on the economy, at a time when the country is facing threats of strikes in the banking industry and security sector.

The troubled SAA could also be hit by industrial action if the workers and management fail to reach an agreement.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic plan is also expected to come under scrutiny.

The meeting will end on Sunday and governing party officials will gather on Monday for their regular NEC meeting.

