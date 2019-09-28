Day 2: ANC NEC special meeting continues in Boksburg
Day two of the ANC’s special meeting will wrap up its discussion on municipalities.
JOHANNESBURG - A special African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting will continue in Boksburg this morning.
Sunday’s meeting will kick off with discussions on the economy, at a time when the country is facing threats of strikes in the banking industry and security sector.
The troubled SAA could also be hit by industrial action if the workers and management fail to reach an agreement.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic plan is also expected to come under scrutiny.
The meeting will end on Sunday and governing party officials will gather on Monday for their regular NEC meeting.
