DA in Cape Town seeks to remove leader Grant Twigg
According to documents seen by Eyewitness News, there are accusations that Grant Twigg failed to distinguish between party and State.
CAPE TOWN - The DA in Cape Town wants its leader out of the top position.
Grant Twigg faces an internal motion of no-confidence when the party’s regional council meets next week.
Twigg was elected as leader of the Cape Town structure in 2017.
The motion against Twigg was submitted by city councillor Rose Rau earlier this month.
It’s supported by councillor Felicity Purchase, who is the mayoral committee member for transport.
Twigg has also been accused of using his official position as Mayco member to secure patronage for his campaign to be re-elected.
He is also apparently dividing the party and the DA City of Cape Town caucus along factional lines.
Twigg’s management style has also come under fire.
It’s believed that he chairs meetings that take no resolutions and have failed to implement the DA’s Back-to-Basics programme.
