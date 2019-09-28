Cooper Hefner pays tribute to late father Hugh Hefner

The Playboy founder passed away on 27 September 2017, at the age of 91, and on Friday, his 28-year-old son Cooper took to social media to share a list of the life lessons he had learned from the late icon.

LONDON - Cooper Hefner has paid tribute to his late father Hugh Hefner on the second anniversary of his passing, by listing the lessons he has taught him.

The Playboy founder passed away on 27 September 2017, at the age of 91, and on Friday, his 28-year-old son Cooper took to social media to share a list of the life lessons he had learned from the late icon.

Alongside a professional photo of Hugh in his iconic red pyjamas, Cooper wrote in a series of tweets: "Have integrity--be honest and you will find nothing unwanted follows you in life. Be compassionate--there are many that see the world differently than you, be patient.

"Stay loyal--know where you came from, and know who you are. Choose and commit to people and projects in life. Those committed pursuits will bring you the greatest relationships and rewards.

"Think of others--give your time, your financial resources, or your talents to something bigger than self. Make serving humanity intimately a part of your journey.

"Enjoy yourself--life is short and should not always be serious. Be playful when it's appropriate and smile often. Lessons from my father that are values of mine. We miss you, however, you are very much still with us."

The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the publisher, dubbing him as a "visionary" and the "coolest pyjama wearer".

They wrote: "Hef passed away on 27 September 2017. On the 2nd anniversary of his death, we remember his love of life, his infectious laugh, and his lifelong fight against injustice. We celebrate him as a true visionary, an activist, adventurer, and coolest pyjama wearer. We miss you, Hef."

Hugh died from natural causes. A statement released at the time of his death read: "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognisable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones."