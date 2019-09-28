View all in Latest
Cape Town motorists warned of road closures amid protest

This follows days of violent demonstrations in Du Noon and Joe Slovo that have been linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

FILE: A police officer monitors the scene of a protest. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: A police officer monitors the scene of a protest. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Road closures remain in place in and around Joe Slovo in Cape Town, due to ongoing protests.

A bus was torched, and vehicles were stoned on Saturday. This follows days of violent demonstrations in Du Noon and Joe Slovo that have been linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

A motorist said she was attacked on Freedom Way earlier today.

“A bunch of guys ran towards my car. I sped off and veered into the bus lane. One of them managed to run fast enough to break into my back window. Thankfully, Metro Police helped me.”

Road closures have been reported between Malibongwe and Killarney roads, Bosmansdam and Omuramba roads, Bosmansdam Road and Democracy Way, Freedom and Koeberg roads, Omuramba Road and Racecourse Road and Freedom Road and Printers Way.

However, the City of Cape Town said Potsdam Road was partially opened at Killarney Avenue and Malibongwe Drive but warned motorists to take extra caution when using the intersection.

The City's spokesperson for traffic services, Richard Coleman, explained: “Potsdam Road has soft closures at Killarney Avenue and Malibongwe Drive, allowing residents through at their own risk.”

On Friday, passing vehicles were stoned, a truck and two MyCiTi bus stations were set alight and roads were blocked with burning tyres.

