Businessman George Barkhuizen gets life sentence for wife’s murder
In 2015, weeks before his wife was shot and killed in Johannesburg, Barkhuizen took out a R 7,5 million life insurance policy in her name.
JOHANNESBURG - Businessman George Barkhuizen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Odette.
In 2015, weeks before his wife was shot and killed in Johannesburg, Barkhuizen took out a R 7,5 million life insurance policy in her name.
This discovery by investigators led to him becoming a prime suspect in her murder case.
The Gauteng High Court on Friday also sentenced the businessman to 15 years in prison for fraud, six years for possession of an illegal firearm and two years for the possession of illegal ammunition.
This ruling comes in the wake of several gender-based violence protests, with the latest one held in Pretoria on Friday by public servants.
Popular in Local
-
Dept: General Education Certificate for grade 9 not a school-leaving certificate
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
PowerBall results: Friday 27 September 2019
-
UPDATE: Bus set alight as protests flare up in Milnerton
-
WC govt readies for the holiday season
-
Day 2: ANC NEC special meeting continues in Boksburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.