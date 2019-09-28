Businessman George Barkhuizen gets life sentence for wife’s murder

In 2015, weeks before his wife was shot and killed in Johannesburg, Barkhuizen took out a R 7,5 million life insurance policy in her name.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman George Barkhuizen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Odette.

This discovery by investigators led to him becoming a prime suspect in her murder case.

The Gauteng High Court on Friday also sentenced the businessman to 15 years in prison for fraud, six years for possession of an illegal firearm and two years for the possession of illegal ammunition.

This ruling comes in the wake of several gender-based violence protests, with the latest one held in Pretoria on Friday by public servants.