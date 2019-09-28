Argentina beat Tonga 28-12 at Rugby World Cup

The more fancied Argentina capitalised on some Tongan handling errors in the first half to race to a quick lead and resisted a brave fight-back from the underdogs in an entertaining match at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

HIGASHIOSAKAA - A first-half hat-trick by hooker Julian Montoya was enough to give Argentina a bonus-point win against Tonga at the Rugby World Cup, beating the spirited Pacific islanders 28-12 on Saturday.

