Argentina beat Tonga 28-12 at Rugby World Cup

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Argentina beat Tonga 28-12 at Rugby World Cup

The more fancied Argentina capitalised on some Tongan handling errors in the first half to race to a quick lead and resisted a brave fight-back from the underdogs in an entertaining match at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

Argentina's lock Matias Alemano (L) reacts in a scrum during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Argentina and Tonga at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka on 28 September 2019. Picture: AFP
Argentina's lock Matias Alemano (L) reacts in a scrum during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Argentina and Tonga at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka on 28 September 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

HIGASHIOSAKAA - A first-half hat-trick by hooker Julian Montoya was enough to give Argentina a bonus-point win against Tonga at the Rugby World Cup, beating the spirited Pacific islanders 28-12 on Saturday.

The more fancied Argentina capitalised on some Tongan handling errors in the first half to race to a quick lead and resisted a brave fight-back from the underdogs in an entertaining match at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA