ANC NEC admits SA’s municipalities in distress

The governing party’s special national executive committee meeting got under way in Boksburg on Friday

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has admitted that the country’s municipalities are in distress.

The governing party’s special national executive committee meeting got under way in Boksburg on Friday. Officials are discussing a range of issues, including state of municipalities and the economy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the gathering, Secretary General Ace Magashule said they had engaged on a district development model that would assist in delivering services.

“We have to play our roles in terms of the Constitution and provide support to municipalities at a provincial and national level.”

This model will be piloted in metros and will have a single plan which will be implemented in districts, he said.

The special NEC meeting will end tomorrow with discussions on the economy.