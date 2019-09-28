7 killed in separate EC road crashes in one day
Four people lost their lives when the driver lost control of his vehicle travelling on the N9 between Willowmore and Aberdeen.
JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been killed in two separate crashes on Saturday.
Authorities said three others died in an accident on the N2 outside of Grahamstown.
Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said: “Those who survived were rushed to hospital in Grahamstown. It’s been one of those days in the province where a total of seven lives were lost in just two accidents.”
Yesterday, seven people lost their lives in an accident involving numerous vehicles on the N1 outside Pretoria.
