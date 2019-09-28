View all in Latest
7 killed in separate EC road crashes in one day

Four people lost their lives when the driver lost control of his vehicle travelling on the N9 between Willowmore and Aberdeen.

FILE: Emergency medical services and police on scene at an accident. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Emergency medical services and police on scene at an accident. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been killed in two separate crashes on Saturday.

Four people lost their lives when the driver lost control of his vehicle travelling on the N9 between Willowmore and Aberdeen.

Authorities said three others died in an accident on the N2 outside of Grahamstown.

Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said: “Those who survived were rushed to hospital in Grahamstown. It’s been one of those days in the province where a total of seven lives were lost in just two accidents.”

Yesterday, seven people lost their lives in an accident involving numerous vehicles on the N1 outside Pretoria.

