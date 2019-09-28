3 arrested after ongoing protests in Dunoon and Joe Slovo

This follows days of violent demonstrations that have been linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed the arrests of three men in Milnerton in connection with ongoing protests.

This follows days of violent demonstrations in Dunoon and Joe Slovo that have been linked to traffic law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

Police say two men were apprehended on Friday on charges of public violence.

A third suspect was taken into custody on Saturday on a charge of malicious damage to property.

Police say the areas remain tense at this stage and officers remain on scene.

On Saturday morning a bus was set alight as protests flared up in Milnerton, leading to the closure of several roads around the Joe Slovo area.

A Dunoon ward councillor warned the protests may continue until taxi associations and the City of Cape Town reached an agreement.

Lubabalo Makeleni said the Dunoon Taxi Association was fed up after their taxis were impounded.

“The taxis have been impounded over the past month and they were tolerant, but there were no results in their favour.”

On Friday, passing vehicles were stoned, a truck and two MyCiTi bus stations were set alight and roads were blocked with burning tyres.

Meanwhile, Joe Slovo Ward Councillor Mlulami Ngeyi said condemned the violence. “There are lots of our innocent people who go to work and they were hurt during protests. This is of great concern to us.”

Additional reporting by Jarita Kassen.