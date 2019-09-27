Zikalala to use small business to empower women, tackle GBV

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Zikalala to use small business to empower women, tackle GBV

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the provincial government would spend 50% of its small-business funding budget on women-owned and women-led businesses by 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @Kzngov/Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @Kzngov/Twitter
one hour ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the provincial government would spend 50% of its small-business funding budget on women-owned and women-led businesses by 2024.

Zikalala made this announcement during a march against gender-based violence in Durban.

He said that gender-based violence was exacerbated by the fact that women were less economically active than men and his administration would work to empower more women.

The premier said that his plan to tackle crimes against women and children was informed by the emergency action plan introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this month.

He said that his plan would involve all sectors of society.

"We are working with some NPOs and NGOs, we are working through councillors to reach into areas such as rural areas where people will be victimised and will be scared to report."

Zikalala said that the legal system would also be strengthened to support victims.

"We are focusing on strengthening the law enforcement agencies in a way that we ensure fair and immediate prosecution in all of these cases."

Zikalala said that his fight against gender-based violence would include helping local structures, such as ward committees, to support victims and their families.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA