Zikalala to use small business to empower women, tackle GBV
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the provincial government would spend 50% of its small-business funding budget on women-owned and women-led businesses by 2024.
Zikalala made this announcement during a march against gender-based violence in Durban.
He said that gender-based violence was exacerbated by the fact that women were less economically active than men and his administration would work to empower more women.
The premier said that his plan to tackle crimes against women and children was informed by the emergency action plan introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this month.
He said that his plan would involve all sectors of society.
"We are working with some NPOs and NGOs, we are working through councillors to reach into areas such as rural areas where people will be victimised and will be scared to report."
Zikalala said that the legal system would also be strengthened to support victims.
"We are focusing on strengthening the law enforcement agencies in a way that we ensure fair and immediate prosecution in all of these cases."
Zikalala said that his fight against gender-based violence would include helping local structures, such as ward committees, to support victims and their families.
