Xenophobic attacks, protests on ANC NEC weekend agenda

Party members are meeting in Boksburg this weekend.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) is set to have a meeting to discuss various issues, including protests in various sectors, service delivery issues and signs of weak local governance.

Party members are meeting in Boksburg this weekend. The NEC said Friday’s session would deal with matters “closer to the hearts” of people.

It’s expected that leaders would also discuss the recent spate of attacks on foreign nationals and protests over land invasions.

On Sunday, officials will discuss the state of the economy. This comes at the time when the country is faced with threats of strikes in the banking industry and security sector.

On Thursday the Pilots Association also stated that they would embark of a strike unless their demands were met.

On Monday, NEC members will again meet at Luthuli House for the party’s regular lekgotla.

