WC Safety MEC seeks to roll out crimefighting app to other areas

Hout Bay community crime prevention members proved the efficacy of the app, Buzzer, when they apprehended suspects in connection with the murder of Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety MEC is keen to explore ways of implementing a crimefighting app used in Hout Bay and in other crime hotspots.

The businessman was robbed and stabbed to death while hiking at East Fort above Chapman’s Peak Drive in July.

The members said they using technology was the best way to catch criminals. They said their efforts were improved after community members reported suspicious activity via Buzzer.

#HoutBayCrimeTech Community Crime Prevention members say using technology to fight crime has proven to be effective. LP pic.twitter.com/syC6dMROhX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said they would look at ways to roll-out the system in other crime-ridden areas.

“I’ve asked that we use this model and use it in other areas, like Hanover Park, to track anything, including gang activity.”

At least 3,000 active members use the app in Hout Bay to report fires, traffic concerns, protests and more. About 162 incidents have been logged since the start of the year.