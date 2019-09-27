WC Safety MEC seeks to roll out crimefighting app to other areas
Hout Bay community crime prevention members proved the efficacy of the app, Buzzer, when they apprehended suspects in connection with the murder of Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety MEC is keen to explore ways of implementing a crimefighting app used in Hout Bay and in other crime hotspots.
Hout Bay community crime prevention members proved the efficacy of the app, Buzzer, when they apprehended suspects in connection with the murder of Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov.
The businessman was robbed and stabbed to death while hiking at East Fort above Chapman’s Peak Drive in July.
The members said they using technology was the best way to catch criminals. They said their efforts were improved after community members reported suspicious activity via Buzzer.
#HoutBayCrimeTech Community Crime Prevention members say using technology to fight crime has proven to be effective. LP pic.twitter.com/syC6dMROhX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said they would look at ways to roll-out the system in other crime-ridden areas.
“I’ve asked that we use this model and use it in other areas, like Hanover Park, to track anything, including gang activity.”
At least 3,000 active members use the app in Hout Bay to report fires, traffic concerns, protests and more. About 162 incidents have been logged since the start of the year.
Popular in Local
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
Truck torched, roads closed as Du Noon protest flares up
-
'Era of impunity behind us' as tribunal to go after billions looted from state
-
Nxesi blames SA's policy, political incoherence on ANC dynamics
-
Cosatu, Sasbo vow banking sector strike will happen
-
Police on alert after truck torched, vehicles stoned in Du Noon protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.