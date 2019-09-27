Truck torched, roads closed as Du Noon protest flares up

A group of disgruntled community members have caused road closures in the area leading to congestion in and around Milnerton.

CAPE TOWN - A truck has been set alight amid protests in Du Noon while the N7 highway, as well as Koeberg Road in Milnerton, have been closed in both directions leading to chaos on the roads on Friday morning.

The group also caused chaos in the area yesterday, setting tyres alight and stoning passing vehicles.

Police are on the scene.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman: "Due to the violent protests in Du Noon, we've got the N7 that is closed in both directions between Plattekloof Road and Malibongwe Road. We have lots of vehicles that are stuck in between that area. We also have one truck that has now been set alight and two more that have been abandoned in the road."