Truck torched, roads closed as Du Noon protest flares up
A group of disgruntled community members have caused road closures in the area leading to congestion in and around Milnerton.
CAPE TOWN - A truck has been set alight amid protests in Du Noon while the N7 highway, as well as Koeberg Road in Milnerton, have been closed in both directions leading to chaos on the roads on Friday morning.
A group of disgruntled community members have caused road closures in the area leading to congestion in and around Milnerton.
The group also caused chaos in the area yesterday, setting tyres alight and stoning passing vehicles.
Police are on the scene.
City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman: "Due to the violent protests in Du Noon, we've got the N7 that is closed in both directions between Plattekloof Road and Malibongwe Road. We have lots of vehicles that are stuck in between that area. We also have one truck that has now been set alight and two more that have been abandoned in the road."
Popular in Local
-
Cosatu, Sasbo vow banking sector strike will happen
-
Ramaphosa, business leaders discuss ways to boost economy
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
CSIR confirms water from Stinkwater area is contaminated
-
Tribunal probing billions looted from state to start work next week
-
Robert McBride throws name in hat for deputy Public Protector job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.