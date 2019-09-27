State capture: CI official in witness protection admits to corruption

Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, who is in the witness protection programme, testified at the state capture commission via an audio link.

JOHANNESBURG - A crime intelligence official has admitted to taking part in the looting of the Crime Intelligence (CI) secret service account, but alleges it was on the instruction of the unit’s former chief financial officer Solly Lazarus and its head Richard Mdluli.

Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, who is in the witness protection programme, has testified at the state capture commission via an audio link.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ordered that no information or images may be published which could reveal Naidoo’s new identity or location.

Mdluli, Lazarus and Colonel Hein Barnard were charged with fraud and corruption, but those charges were withdrawn.

Naidoo confirmed he was a witness in criminal proceedings and was aware he may incriminate himself.

Meanwhile, Naidoo asked the state capture inquiry to investigate a burglary at a close relative’s house because he suspected it may be an act of intimidation.

Before he started presenting his evidence, Naidoo told Deputy Chief Justice Zondo of the break-in which took place on Wednesday.

Zondo instructed evidence leaders to ask the Hawks to look into the matter.

“This might just be a random act of criminality or an attempt to send me a message, deter me from testifying or to intimidate me."

The state capture commission resumes on Monday.

