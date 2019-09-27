Search continues for missing CT woman Angelique Nomdo

Angelique Nomdo, aged 19, was last seen leaving her home on 9 May.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing young woman from Steenberg continues.

Angelique Nomdo, aged 19, was last seen leaving her home on 9 May.

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit’s Candice van der Rheede said although four months had passed, they would not quit until she’s located.

“She was leaving her home at an informal settlement at Steenberg. We have conducted an investigation and visited hospitals. We will continue the search.”

The unit has been hard at work, with eight missing persons located this week.