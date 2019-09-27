Robert McBride throws name in hat for deputy Public Protector job
His name is among 28 applicants keen to take over when Kevin Malunga’s term ends in early December.
CAPE TOWN - The former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robert McBride, has applied to become the next deputy Public Protector.
McBride this week announced he would be taking a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on allegations of maladministration against him on review.
Police Minister Bheki Cele referred to Mkhwebane’s probe into McBride when he told Parliament’s police committee in February that he couldn’t support his reappointment for a second term as Ipid head. That decision was later endorsed by the National Assembly.
Robert McBride has slammed the Public Protector’s report as an attack on Ipid’s independence, saying it could disrupt investigations into “industrial-scale looting and corruption” in the police service.
McBride’s CV said that he’s been working as a project manager in the Department of Public Service and Administration since leaving Ipid.
The former MK operative has a BA in International Politics from Unisa and a B Tech Honours in Policing. He worked in foreign affairs before a stint as Ekurhuleni Metro police chief.
Parliament’s justice committee wants feedback on the suitability of the 28 applicants for the post by 16 October and has published their CVs on Parliament’s website.
Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe says shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process.
