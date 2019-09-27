Ramaphosa, business leaders discuss ways to boost economy

The Presidency said that the meeting, held at the request of business leaders, was attended by the leadership of the major banks and others.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with several business leaders to discuss ways of boosting the economy.

The Presidency said that the meeting, held at the request of business leaders, was attended by the leadership of the major banks and others.

The Presidency said that there had been agreement to fast-track the short-term reforms, including the government's plan for economic recovery and stimulus.

But spokesperson Khusela Diko said there was still hard work ahead.

"We've also noted that the progress has been less than satisfactory in some of those areas, particularly in the recommendation of the economic recovery and stimulus package."

She said there was general agreement that there had been progress with the implementation of much-needed reforms, including the restructuring of Eskom, the release of spectrum, and a comprehensive review of the country's visa regime.

With rating agencies closely monitoring progress, all involved have agreed to regular meetings.