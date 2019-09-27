Ramaphosa appoints economic advisory council
The council was announced by President Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address and he has now named the members who will make up the body.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members for the Presidential Economic Advisory Council with effect from Tuesday.
The council was announced by president Ramaphosa in the State of the Nation Address with the aim of turning around the ailing economy, creating growth and more jobs.
The Presidency said the economic advisory council was aimed at ensuring greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy.
“It will be supported by a secretariat drawn from National Treasury and policy and research services in the Presidency that will, inter alia, feed enhanced economic research into deliberations of the Council,” a statement read.
The council will also be expected to establish clear protocols for engaging with other critical structures such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council.
The experienced members are from various fields, including former governor of the Reserve Bank in Tanzania, Professor Benno Ndulu, Professor of international business Mzukisi Qobo, Professor Alan Hirsch, Dr Grové Steyn and agriculture expert Wandile Sihlobo, among others.
The Presidency is also in the process of finalising the appointment of a seasoned economist and leader from West Africa.
It says the council is an independent body chaired by the president and brings together prominent economists and technical experts.
The members, who will volunteer their time, are appointed to serve a three-year term.
