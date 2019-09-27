View all in Latest
Proteas all-rounder Klusener appointed Afghanistan coach

Lance Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for the Proteas between 1996 and 2004, takes over from former West Indies batsman Phil Simmons who left after the World Cup.

Proteas legend Lance Klusener. Picture: @ACBofficials/Twitter
3 hours ago

KABUL - Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed as new head coach of Afghanistan, the country's cricket board announced on Friday.

Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for the Proteas between 1996 and 2004, takes over from former West Indies batsman Phil Simmons who left after the World Cup.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket," said Klusener, whose coaching credits include a recent stint as assistant batting coach for the South Africa T20 team in India.

"Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world.

"I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."

Klusener will start with the series of one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies at 'home' in November-December.

