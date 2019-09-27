Police on alert after truck torched, vehicles stoned in Du Noon protest
A truck was set alight and vehicles were stoned, as a group of community members protested in Du Noon.
CAPE TOWN - Long queues of vehicles are idling on the N7 highway due to a protest in the Milnerton area on Friday morning.
SAPS and Metro Police were brought in to restore calm to the area, where it has been reported that a MyCiTi Bus depot came under attack.
Passing vehicles were also stoned and a truck was set alight.
Several roads in the area were closed off as traffic came to a standstill.
Police officials, however, were on the scene and kept a close eye on the N7, where protesters had gathered.
Metro Police chief Wayne le Roux said they would remain in the area until it was safe.
