Police on alert after truck torched, vehicles stoned in Du Noon protest

A truck was set alight and vehicles were stoned, as a group of community members protested in Du Noon.

CAPE TOWN - Long queues of vehicles are idling on the N7 highway due to a protest in the Milnerton area on Friday morning.

SAPS and Metro Police were brought in to restore calm to the area, where it has been reported that a MyCiTi Bus depot came under attack.

Passing vehicles were also stoned and a truck was set alight.

Several roads in the area were closed off as traffic came to a standstill.

Police officials, however, were on the scene and kept a close eye on the N7, where protesters had gathered.

Metro Police chief Wayne le Roux said they would remain in the area until it was safe.