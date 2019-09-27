Pilots Association threatens strike over SAA management
Should the strike go ahead, it will be for the first time that SAA pilots have embarked on a work stoppage.
JOHANNESBURG - The Pilots Association is threatening to go on strike.
The association said it conducted an independent survey that found that 91% of pilots felt the operation's management was either poor or extremely poor, while 96% were in favour of taking a stand to force change at the airline.
The association sent a list of demands to its employer last month.
The association’s captain John Hartly said: “We want good management at SAA and a new CEO. We want a skills audit to be undertaken of the top two players of the management of SAA.”
They are also demanding the appointment of an experienced CEO within 90 days.
