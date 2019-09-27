Petrol price predicted to increase after Saudi attacks

The Automobile Association is warning that the price of petrol may rise again next week.

JOHANNESBURG – Motorists may have to dig deeper into their pockets to fill up with fuel in the coming days.

The Automobile Association is warning that the price of petrol may be going up again from next week.

This will be the eighth consecutive increase this year alone.

In a statement, the association said the possible increase would be the result of oil strikes in Saudi Arabia.

Spokesperson Layton Beard explained: “The current petrol prediction increase is around 19 cents for 95 octane, with diesel set to rise by 25 cents a litre. We are expecting a decline of around 4 cents per litre as 93 octane is bucking the trend.”