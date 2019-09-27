Nxesi blames SA's policy, political incoherence on ANC dynamics

The minister's bold admissions at the summit has put a challenge to the government he forms part of to get its house in order.

JOHANNESBURG - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has blamed the country’s policy and political incoherence on dynamics in the African National Congress (ANC).

Nxesi was speaking at the Nedlac summit on Thursday where he addressed government challenges regarding job creation and economic growth.

"If we are to address the many challenges which we face as the country. On unemployment, the country is burning colleagues, no time for rhetoric, no time for posturing, let's go to the issues."

He said that there was a perception that the attendance of meetings by officials at the labour market policy formulation council was being perceived as a ritual, as it had failed to deal with difficult issues.

Nxesi questioned how it was possible that the country had a social compact negotiations platform yet pertinent solutions, including the unemployment rate, remained elusive.

"Labour has raised very painful issues. 'Can't we have a hold on the retrenchments and have a quick debate on some of the issues. Why do we have this but continue with that they call the jobs bloodbath?'"

He also recommitted government to the implementation of the jobs summit agreement, which he said mainly relied on government action.