NPA explains delay in Carletonville creche child abuse case

In April, Janine Edwards and Nellie Sinwametsi were arrested after several videos went viral showing Sinwametsi beating children.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has explained why it took the State five months to prepare for a child abuse case involving a Carletonville creche owner and a teacher despite being in possession of evidence to support it.

In April, Janine Edwards and Nellie Sinwametsi were arrested after several videos went viral showing Sinwametsi beating children.

She is facing five charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, while Edwards faces two.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane: "The video was captured by one of the State's witnesses in the case against the teacher. It's processes that need to unfold."

The creche owner and the teacher are out on R3,000 bail each and will be back in court next month.