Nigeria police say over 300 'abused' students freed from Islamic school

Police in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna have rescued more than 300 male students from an Islamic boarding school where many had been tortured and sexually abused, a police spokesman said Friday.

KANO - Police in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna have rescued more than 300 male students from an Islamic boarding school where many had been tortured and sexually abused, a police spokesman said Friday.

Police raided a building in the city on Thursday where the victims including adults and minors were kept in "the most debasing and inhuman conditions in the name of teaching them the Koran and reforming them", Kaduna state police spokesman Yakubu Sabo told AFP, adding those found had been "abused".