Nhleko contacted Ipid investigators to bypass McBride, Zondo Inquiry hears
This was the evidence of Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba at the public hearings on Friday.
PRETORIA - The state capture commission has heard how former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko made direct contact with Ipid investigators in order to bypass the watchdog body’s head at the time, Robert McBride.
This was the evidence of Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba at the public hearings on Friday.
The commission is hearing details about an investigation conducted by Werksmans Attorneys, under Nhleko’s instruction, in relation to the existence of two Ipid reports on the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.
Khuba said that he received a phone call from an unknown cell number to his cellphone.
"He introduced himself to say that he's Minister of Police and I could hear his voice because I think a few weeks before he had come to our office and addressed us, so I was really familiar with his voice.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked if this approach by the minister was unusual.
"For me, it was very unusual because politicians will normally not communicate with the staff. So I felt that he probably wanted me to do something without Mr McBride knowing."
"Did you get any impression that the minister wanted to bypass the executive director on the rendition letter?" Zondo wanted to know
"That's correct," Khuba replied.
Popular in Local
-
Grade 9 exit proposal will open opportunities for pupils - education expert
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
'Era of impunity behind us' as tribunal to go after billions looted from state
-
Police on alert after truck torched, vehicles stoned in Du Noon protest
-
Truck torched, roads closed as Du Noon protest flares up
-
Here are the candidates in the running for deputy PP job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.