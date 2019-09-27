Nhleko contacted Ipid investigators to bypass McBride, Zondo Inquiry hears

This was the evidence of Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba at the public hearings on Friday.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission has heard how former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko made direct contact with Ipid investigators in order to bypass the watchdog body’s head at the time, Robert McBride.

The commission is hearing details about an investigation conducted by Werksmans Attorneys, under Nhleko’s instruction, in relation to the existence of two Ipid reports on the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.

Khuba said that he received a phone call from an unknown cell number to his cellphone.

"He introduced himself to say that he's Minister of Police and I could hear his voice because I think a few weeks before he had come to our office and addressed us, so I was really familiar with his voice.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked if this approach by the minister was unusual.

"For me, it was very unusual because politicians will normally not communicate with the staff. So I felt that he probably wanted me to do something without Mr McBride knowing."

"Did you get any impression that the minister wanted to bypass the executive director on the rendition letter?" Zondo wanted to know

"That's correct," Khuba replied.