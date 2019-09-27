Moroe: SA cricket is in a good place

It promises to be a bumper summer of cricket with the Mzansi Super League, England and Australia tours, the under-19 World Cup and the T20 Women's World Cup next year all on the schedule.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe said that cricket in the country was in a good place and that all the national teams could challenge on the world stage.

It promises to be a bumper summer of cricket with the Mzansi Super League, England and Australia tours, the under-19 World Cup and the T20 Women's World Cup next year on the schedule.

Moroe said that it was great to see young players coming through the system and believed there was a big push from CSA in terms of women's cricket.

"For the first time in a very long time we have a different crop of very exciting young players coming through, these are players who are hungry for the international stage, so to speak, so they're making it hard for the experienced guys," said Moroe.

"Our ladies did well in the previous tournaments and we think its high time they show the world what are they really made of. We know they've got enough talent, the skills and experienced to win the World Cup - we've given them as many matches as possible - getting them ready to win the tournament."

Moroe hopes that the U19 World Cup, which South Africa will host, will be well supported.

"There'll be extra pressure from our players because families and friends will be able to attend games and show support, and grounds are a within driving distance of one another - which will all be our home games. As Proteas, we should expect decent home support."