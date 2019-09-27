Mnangagwa gives go-ahead for Mugabe's body to be moved
There were reports of a brief stand-off between family members and police when the family decided to move Robert Mugabe’s body from his Harare mansion to his rural home in Zvimba ahead of his burial on Saturday.
HARARE - It’s emerged that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave the go-ahead for former president Robert Mugabe’s body to be moved from his Harare mansion on Thursday.
This was not what Mnangagwa's government had planned.
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told the Zimbabwe Independent that they had complied with the family’s wishes to start building a mausoleum for Mugabe at the National Heroes’ Acre.
He says he had to contact Mnangagwa on Thursday to tell him of the family’s new plan: to bury Mugabe instead at his rural village of Kutama on Saturday.
The minister said Mnangagwa, who is in New York, gave the go-ahead, and the family was allowed to take the body to Kutama on Thursday evening.
It’s been reported that before his death on 6 September, Mugabe had said he did not want to be buried at the National Heroe’s Acre - a sign of how bitter he remained following his ousting in 2017.
