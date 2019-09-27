Military Ombud receives hundreds of complaints
The Office of the Military Ombud is an independent office tasked with the responsibility to ensure that complaints by current and former defence force members are investigated and resolved.
CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Military Ombud has received hundreds of complaints from current and former members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
This was revealed in the Military Ombud’s annual report submitted to Parliament this week.
The Office of the Military Ombud is an independent office tasked with the responsibility to ensure that complaints by current and former defence force members are investigated and resolved.
The Military Ombud’s caseload for the year under review stood at 390 cases, with a variety of complaints from soldiers, ranging from conditions of service, to promotions and the termination of service.
The Military Ombud was established seven years ago and falls under the executive authority of the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
According to the report, the largest percentage of complainants are male at 280, which constitutes 72% of all complaints.
Complaints from women stood at 110 or 28% of the total complaints lodged.
Non-commissioned officers make up the biggest number of complaints with high-ranking generals making up the least. According to the report, the highest number of complaints lodged are against the SA Army, with complaints from the SA Navy, the lowest at 4%.
Popular in Local
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
2 killed, 7 injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on N1 in Gauteng
-
State capture: CI official in witness protection admits to corruption
-
Inquiry hears Nhleko suspended McBride to remove 'key people' from Ipid
-
Grade 9 exit proposal will open opportunities for pupils - education expert
-
DA opens case against 3 Gupta firms relating to Eskom contracts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.