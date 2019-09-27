Military Ombud receives hundreds of complaints

The Office of the Military Ombud is an independent office tasked with the responsibility to ensure that complaints by current and former defence force members are investigated and resolved.

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Military Ombud has received hundreds of complaints from current and former members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

This was revealed in the Military Ombud’s annual report submitted to Parliament this week.

The Office of the Military Ombud is an independent office tasked with the responsibility to ensure that complaints by current and former defence force members are investigated and resolved.

The Military Ombud’s caseload for the year under review stood at 390 cases, with a variety of complaints from soldiers, ranging from conditions of service, to promotions and the termination of service.

The Military Ombud was established seven years ago and falls under the executive authority of the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

According to the report, the largest percentage of complainants are male at 280, which constitutes 72% of all complaints.

Complaints from women stood at 110 or 28% of the total complaints lodged.

Non-commissioned officers make up the biggest number of complaints with high-ranking generals making up the least. According to the report, the highest number of complaints lodged are against the SA Army, with complaints from the SA Navy, the lowest at 4%.