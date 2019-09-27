Military Ombud receives hundreds of complaints

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Military Ombud receives hundreds of complaints

The Office of the Military Ombud is an independent office tasked with the responsibility to ensure that complaints by current and former defence force members are investigated and resolved.

FILE: Members of the South African National Defence Force patrol Rea Vaya routes in Soweto. Picture: EWN
FILE: Members of the South African National Defence Force patrol Rea Vaya routes in Soweto. Picture: EWN
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Military Ombud has received hundreds of complaints from current and former members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

This was revealed in the Military Ombud’s annual report submitted to Parliament this week.

The Office of the Military Ombud is an independent office tasked with the responsibility to ensure that complaints by current and former defence force members are investigated and resolved.

The Military Ombud’s caseload for the year under review stood at 390 cases, with a variety of complaints from soldiers, ranging from conditions of service, to promotions and the termination of service.

The Military Ombud was established seven years ago and falls under the executive authority of the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

According to the report, the largest percentage of complainants are male at 280, which constitutes 72% of all complaints.

Complaints from women stood at 110 or 28% of the total complaints lodged.

Non-commissioned officers make up the biggest number of complaints with high-ranking generals making up the least. According to the report, the highest number of complaints lodged are against the SA Army, with complaints from the SA Navy, the lowest at 4%.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA