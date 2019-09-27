Lennox Garane's family wants Parliament to act on PSC findings on his death

CAPE TOWN - The family of a senior parliamentary employee who shot himself in his office a year ago wants Parliament to act on the findings of a report into the factors leading to his death.

Lennox Garane took his life in what he told his family was a “protest suicide”.

His tombstone is to be unveiled on Saturday at Nyosini, near Mount Ayliffe in the Eastern Cape.

Parliament recently gave the family a copy of the report of the Public Service Commission’s investigation into his death, which implicated three top officials.

Lennox Garane’s family said that they would only find closure once Parliament acted against the acting secretary to Parliament, Baby Tyawa; the National Council of Provinces secretary, Modibedi Phindela and international relations head Job Sithole.

The Public Service Commission recommended that the top officials’ fitness to hold their positions be reassessed after the way in which Garane’s grievances about his treatment at work were dealt with.

Garane’s eldest son, Sithembiso: “Essentially, what is in the report is that Parliament needs to reconsider the leadership capabilities of the three individuals that are listed in that report.”

He says the family wants Parliament to take action.

“The report by the PSC was released on 12 April to Parliament and we’re only getting it now, six months later. So I think we would not get closure until there is action being done by Parliament. For now, it is just a report, it does not give us any closure.”

The PSC report is set to be discussed by the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament once Parliament resumes next month after the recess.